OJ Borg has exited 'Celebrity MasterChef'.

OJ Borg has exited the BBC show

The 45-year-old radio presenter has become the latest celebrity to leave the BBC show, and OJ subsequently confessed to judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace that he wasn't surprised by their decision.

After his exit was confirmed, OJ said: "Thought so, thought so..."

Despite this, OJ loved his time on the hit TV show.

He told his co-stars: "Listen, you guys are amazing - loved it, loved it, loved it."

Asked to reflect on his 'Celebrity MasterChef' experience, OJ replied: "My MasterChef experience - I would summarise it as this, 'cook, cook, cook, cry, cry, cry, goodbye."

Gregg, 59, also revealed that he relished having OJ on the programme.

The veteran broadcaster told him: "OJ, it's great to have met you, sorry to see you go."

Meanwhile, OJ previously admitted that he felt very anxious before walking into the 'Celebrity MasterChef' kitchen.

The radio presenter confessed that he "couldn't stop giggling" when he entered the kitchen for the first time.

He said: "I was so nervous walking into that 'MasterChef' kitchen for the first time, I had an anxiety dream the night before, where I spent the entire night thinking I'd burnt a frozen pizza in the oven, and John was really disappointed in me!

"But yeah, you walk into that kitchen, everyone's silent. No one talks, they stand there, they stare at you. There's a bit of a smile, maybe on Gregg's face.

"When I walked in I didn't know what to do with my hands, I didn't know where to look. I couldn't stop giggling and it wasn't because I was finding it funny - It was because I was nervous!"