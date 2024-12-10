TV bosses are working on a new dating show for people who use sign language.

Tasha Ghouri is said to have inspired the new dating show

The upcoming programme - which could find its home on ITV or Channel 4 - is said to have been inspired by the success of deaf 'Love Island' and 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Tasha Ghouri, who had a cochlear implant fitted when she was five years old.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: “The creators have just put out a casting call for people in their twenties and thirties, who might like to take part.

“Though it’s not clear which channel it will air on, ITV and Channel 4 are the most likely recipients because they like to explore new territory with their shows.

“As for the dating show genre, producers are always looking for new ways to look at what attracts people to one another.”

Tasha and former 'EastEnders' star Rose Ayling-Ellis - who was the first deaf contestant in 'Strictly' history in 2021 - have both raised awareness for deaf people on television.

Production company Gold Wala - who have worked on shows for younger people on BBC Three, MTV and E4 in the past - has put out a casting call for the new show.

The advert reads: “Casting is now live for a super-exciting, brand new British Sign Language dating show for a major new channel.

"We are looking for all deaf, BSL users and CODAs who are aged 25 to 35 years old, are single and up for taking part in what will be an incredibly fun, exciting opportunity.”

However, producers are keeping an open mind when it comes to the age of those taking part, and they admitted the applicants themselves will shape the look of the show.

They added: "The casting process will depend on the age group we hear from most.”