TV bosses are working on the “antithesis” of dating shows to return to “old-fashioned values”.

Bosses are eyeing Strictly pro Vito Coppola to be attached to a wholesome new dating show

Producers are reportedly set to turn its back on raunchy formats for a new show called ‘Recipe For Love’ – which is in development, and will see modern men jet out to Italy where a grandmother will teach them how to win over a girl.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz Column: “’Recipe For Love’ is the antithesis of the flood of raunchy dating shows, and encourages a return to old-fashioned values the modern world has forgotten

“The show is in development now, and talks are under way with a number of channels interested in airing the series.

“No talent is attached, but up-and-coming ‘Strictly’ hunk Vito Coppola is considered the perfect fit. He embodies all those values plus is very close to his own Nonna.”

The no-nonsense pensioner will reportedly also lecture the guys on how to “make delicious meals, host a lady and create a cosy home”.

Aside from the synopsis and the name of the show, it has also been claimed it will be a creation of the production company Expectation, which credits including Amazon Prime’s ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ and the recent ‘Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out' documentary on UKTV.

It is believed to be a success, given it will follow the same format as the commissioned ITV show ‘Date My Nan’, which is hosted by Davina McCall, 57, and will follow a string of mature romantics on a rendezvous, in the hope they will find a lover.

Casting agents are also seeking loved ones, such as grandchildren, friends or neighbours - to help the older contestants in their bid for love.

An insider previously told The Sun: "The dates and possible love matches are brilliant but they’re just part of 'Date My Nan'.

“Producers know the gentle, emotional scenes as the older daters get ready with their loved one will lead to genuinely lovely, heartwarming content."