Brad Pitt's production company could make a second series of Adolescence

The hard-hitting drama - which centres on a 13-year-old schoolboy who is arrested for the murder of a fellow school pupil - has been a huge hit for the streaming platform since it first aired last month and leading production companies are keen to capitalise on the success with a second run of the programme, which was created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne.

Co-presidents of Plan B Entertainment Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner have told Deadline that they are in talks with director of the show Philip Barantini about the "next iteration" of the series.

'Adolescence' has broken Netflix records by pulling in 24.3 million views globally in the first four days after its release before climbing to 66.3 million after two weeks and is also unique for being filmed using a one-shot technique, meaning each episode was shot in a single, continuous take with no cuts.

When talking about the filming technique, film producer Dede Gardner told Deadline: "Phil’s style of doing the episodes in one take is not a gimmick. It’s very much in conversation with the subject matter.

"In early conversations with Stephen and Jack, they were talking about how it’s too easy to look away. You can look away from the school, you can look away from the police station, you can look away from the counseling, you can look away from the family. In that kind of prismatic way of viewing, you can duck the issue. So our theory was, what would happen if you couldn’t look away? And will that make the subject embed in you in a different way? That was a thrilling thing."

Previously, Stephen - who also starred in the series as the father of arrested schoolboy Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) - dropped a huge hint that the show will be returning for a second season.

When asked about the possibility of a follow-up, Graham told Variety: "Possibly, let’s see how the figures are. But yeah, there’s the possibility of developing another story."

Graham's wife Hannah Walters was among the show's executive producers and she admits that everyone involved has been blown away by its phenomenal success.

She added to Variety: "It’s been overwhelming.

"Somebody sent us an email saying that he’d been in the business for 38 years and had never known anything to have had an impact like that.

"We’re number one in 80 countries, including Saudi Arabia, India, Australia … it’s just incredible. I didn’t think the subject matter would resonate with the world, but it really has."