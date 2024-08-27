Bradley Walsh thinks Fanny Chmelar took 'The Chase' into "a different stratosphere".

Bradley Walsh has reflected on The Chase

The 64-year-old star has suggested the ITV teatime quiz show - which sees contestants try to outrun one of the titular 'chasers' - turned a corner when he doubled over laughing over a question about the German skier.

He's quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "I think the public will always remember Fanny, which is when the show really took off and went into a different stratosphere.

"I think that after Fanny the question writers saw the public reaction and saw how the audience responded and therefore knew that it was something that worked well."

The show is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, with a special episode set to air on Monday (02.09.24).

Bradley - who appears on the programme with Chasers Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha and Mark Labbett - suggested its longevity and enduring popularity with fans comes down to the humour along with his own laughing fits.

He added: "The question writers often try to make me laugh. It can be quite difficult to keep a straight face when they do.

"And the humour is something that differentiates 'The Chase' from other shows.

"It's an important element that the writers enjoy being able to contribute to."

Even though he can see why fans still love 'The Chase', the 'Gladiators' presenter admitted no one on the show take its lengthy run on air "for granted".

He said: "It's unbelievable really. It's such a privilege and none of us - myself or The Chases - take it for granted.

"Let's face it, 15 years is a long time, and we've recorded thousands of episodes, so it just feels incredible and I'm so thankful that the public continue to tune in and watch."