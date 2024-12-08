Bradley Walsh is set to be given a bumper deal to stay on 'The Chase'.

Bradley Walsh is set to remain on the ITV show

The 64-year-old TV star has hosted the popular quiz show since 2009, and he's now been offered a deal worth almost £4 million a year to stay on the programme.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Bradley is one of the network’s most popular presenters and is hugely likeable.

"During negotiations for his contract to be renewed, bosses at ITV were concerned he might quit if he wasn’t happy with his package.

"There was a real concern he might walk away."

Bradley has secured a pay rise of around £500,000 a year, and everyone is thrilled that he's committed himself to the ITV show.

The insider shared: "'The Chase' is returning for its 16th year and Bradley is a much-valued host.

"Everyone at the show is delighted."

'The Chase' was competing against 'The Weakest Link' when the show launched back in 2009, and Bradley previously claimed that the ITV programme won the ratings war because it was more "uplifting" than its BBC rival.

He told Radio Times: "The Weakest Link was a good show, but the problem with it was it was constantly putting people down and not being very pleasant.

"Our show is not like that. It's always a very uplifting show and you know we have a lot of fun."

Bradley also recalled receiving positive feedback from the public after 'The Chase' premiered.

He shared: "The amount of people that came up and said, 'Hey Brad – we've seen your new show. 'The Chase' is great. We really, really like it. It's the best thing we've seen for a long time. So much better than 'The Weakest Link',' which we were up against at the time."