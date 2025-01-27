Linda Robson admits it "breaks my heart" witnessing her best friend and 'Birds of a Feather' co-star Pauline Quirke having to "endure such a terrible illness".

Linda Robson is devastated by Pauline Quirke's dementia battle

Last week, Pauline's husband, Steve Sheen, revealed the 65-year-old actress has been battling dementia - which causes a decline in thinking, memory, and reasoning skills - since 2021 and will "step away from all commercial and professional duties".

Linda and Pauline starred as sisters Tracey Stubbs and Sharon Theodopolopodous, respectively, in the hit BBC One sitcom which first aired in 1989.

And the 66-year-old 'Loose Women' panellist has broken her silence on her friend's health battle and revealed she has been spending time with Pauline.

She wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of the pair: "This will be the only time I speak on behalf of my best friend, Pauline. For the past three years, I’ve been in close contact with her husband, Steve, and have spent time with Pauline. It breaks my heart to see her endure such a terrible illness. Out of respect for her family and her privacy, I will not be discussing this matter further.

Linda x."

In a statement, her spouse said: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021.

"Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA). Her talent, dedication, and vision have touched countless lives and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young peoples’ progression and interest in the Arts and enhanced their self-confidence...

"During her epic 50 year career, Pauline has been nominated for many awards, including Best TV Comedy Actress in the British Comedy Awards, Best Newcomer in the British Soap Awards and has received multiple nominations for Most Popular Actress and Most Popular Comedy Performer in the National Television Awards (NTAs). In 2022, Pauline was awarded an MBE in the late Queen’s final Birthday Honours. It was a heartfelt recognition of her incredible work with young people, her contributions to entertainment, and her dedication to charitable causes.

"Her acting career has now come to a close, but PQA, with its network of approximately 250 academies and over 15,000 students across the UK, remains robust and will continue to operate as normal in accordance with Pauline’s ideology."

Steve appealed for "privacy and understanding" for their family and stressed Pauline - who has daughter Emily, 40, from a previous relationship and Charlie, 30, with her spouse - is keen to just spend time with her loved ones.

He concluded: "We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period. For the time being we will not be engaging in interviews or making further statements, since Pauline just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren.

"We are deeply grateful for the support from her peers, the public, and the dedicated staff and Principals at PQA."