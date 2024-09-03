Brenda Edwards "couldn't do" 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' after changing her diet due to her cancer battle.

The 'Loose Women' star was diagnosed with cancer aged 46 in 2016 and underwent chemotherapy, a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery before making big lifestyle changes in the food she eats.

Asked about the prospect of reality TV, she told OK! magazine: "I'd love to do 'Strictly'. I've not been asked to do that one yet but I'd love to do it.

"I couldn't do the jungle though, I only eat green things now, remember!"

Her treatment and recovery gave Brenda a "second chance at life", and that was reflected in the way she has lived ever since.

She explained: "I cut out sugar - I used to have a lot of sugar in my coffee, I don't even want to admit it, but I had six sugars.

"Then I started to do some research. My [late son Jamal] would too and he would read something and send it to me.

"I stopped eating processed foods, I started growing my own veg because I did research into pesticides, and I had a diet of spinach, because if it's good for Popeye, it's good for me!"

After losing her own parents at a young age, Brenda - whose son Jamal died aged 31 in 2022 - was determined to overcome her battle with cancer for the sake of her kids.

She said: "I've had a lot of tragedy in my life and you kind of learn to be resilient.

"Because both of my parents died when I was so young, so I was determined not to let my children be orphaned.

"I always said that I wanted to get passed the age that my parents were, because they were very young - 27 and 25 - so it just wasn't an option for me. Cancer knocked on the wrong door."