Brendan O'Carroll will keep writing more Mrs. Brown's Boys episodes - despite many viewers calling for the BBC to axe the sitcom.

Ratings for the 2024 Christmas Day special of the show - created by the 69-year-old star - only raked in 2.2 million viewers, compared to the 11.5 million people who tuned into the sitcom's first festive special in 2013.

Even though some people shared their disgruntled views on Mrs. Brown's Boys on X - including one person saying it is "the most idiotic show on TV throughout the past decade" - the programme is still proving popular, as the BBC's Director of Comedy, Jon Petrie, said in July that it is one of the corporation's "most-watched comedies ever".

Brendan exclusively told BANG Showbiz at the National Television Awards at The O2 arena, London, on Wednesday (10.09.25): "As long as the BBC keeps saying, 'Make it,' I will keep making it."

Mrs. Brown's Boys - which bagged the National Television Award for Best Comedy in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2020, and 2024 - began in 2011, and it follows the foul-mouthed Agnes Brown, who is played by Brendan, who relishes interfering with the lives, as well as digging out the secrets, of her family and friends.

And Brendan thinks the secret to the sitcom's longevity is how "simple" the storylines are.

He said: "I think it's a simple show. I think it's not trying to be clever, it's just trying to make people laugh. That's it."

Despite the sitcom - which is currently in its fifth series - losing out to BBC's Gavin and Stacey for Best Comedy at this year's National Television Awards, Brendan is delighted that Mrs. Brown's Boys was nominated once again.

He said: "We're very thrilled.

"This is our eighth nomination, and we've won it six times."

As well as the BBC's comedy boss Jon Petrie saying Mrs. Brown's Boys is one of the corporation's "most-watched comedies ever", he is proud of the show.

Jon added to British Comedy Guide in July: "Brendan has created an iconic comedy character in Agnes Brown.

"Mrs. Brown's Boys is a BAFTA-winning comedy show and one of the BBC's most-watched comedies ever ... I'm proud to have it in the BBC Comedy stable."