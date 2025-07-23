Brendan O'Carroll insists Mrs. Brown's Boys would be "lost" without its live audience.

Brendan O'Carroll reveals important of Mrs Brown's Boys audience

The 69-year-old comedian - who plays Agnes Brown in the BBC sitcom, which he also writes - has opened up about how the show wouldn't work without the cast being able to play off a crowd in the studio.

He told the BBC: "Filming in front of a live audience is essential to the show.

"So many times, at the end of rehearsals for a particular episode, our director, Ben Kellett will say 'All this needs now is the audience', and he is so right.

"They follow every move, every line and add so much to our performances. We would be lost without them."

However, Brendan admitted he still can't put his finger on why the sitcom has remained a success and stayed on air for so long, having first aired in 2011, spawning five mini-series, and over 20 specials.

He said: "I honestly don't know the secret to the enduring success of Mrs. Brown's Boys, I write and perform what I think is funny and just hope that somebody somewhere watching gets a laugh out of it.

"That's it, and, although I sometimes try to include a 'family' message along the way, essentially it’s just a bunch of actors trying to make you laugh."

On August 1, the BBC will air a new five-episode run following Christmas and New Year specials in 2023 and 2024.

Brendan teased: "The mini-series focuses on the continuing life in the Brown family and surrounding households in Finglas.

"Cathy gets involved with a podcast producer, which obviously is commandeered by Agnes, Winnie and Birdy.

"Granddad decides that he wants to leave the family home for a care home, Agnes of course packs his bags for him.

"Winnie’s husband’s car, which has been lying up for ten years, is pressed into action by Winnie, leading to a disastrous driving test which ends with a huge shock for the Brown family."