Brian Dowling has renewed his wedding vows with his husband Arthur Gourounlian for a second time.

The former Big Brother star first walked down the aisle with Arthur in Ireland 10 years ago and they are now parents to two daughters, but the pair decided to renew their vows again over the weekend.

Brian shared pictures from their day on social media and wrote: "You know what, it’s a GORGEOUS DAY for a wedding @gourounlian ... Wanna do it again TODAY."

The vow renewal came just days after the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on July 30. Brian marked the special day by sharing a sweet tribute to Arthur online, writing: "10 years ago to this very day 30/07/15. We @gourounlian called it OFFICIAL in front of all our loved ones.

"We literally had no idea what was ahead of us in the years to come or what was expected from each other as husbands. Well, let’s just say it’s been ONE HELL OF A RIDE."

He went on to insist being married hasn't always been easy, but they are determined to "work at it".

Brian wrote: "Married life is not a walk in the park, it’s FULL ON and can be a bit of a s*** show at times, but you’ve got to work at it, people.

"We have ALWAYS LOVED each other, but I’m sure there may have been times when we both didn’t like each other and listen, that’s expected.

"Let’s just say the spare room has been occupied a couple of nights over the last 10 years, and that’s ok."

The couple are parents to two daughters, Blake, two, and Blu, 14 months.

Brian's sister Aoife acted as the couple's surrogate and the TV star heaped praise on her after they welcomed Blu last year.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Please be upstanding for the arrival of our BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER, Blu Amar Rose Dowling Gourounlian.

"Blu was delivered safely on Sunday, June 23rd, at 13:33h, weighing 6lb 2ozs. Myself Papa are ABSOLUTELY BESOTTED and actually can’t believe we now have two little beauties to keep us on our toes.

"@effidy_dowling_, you are a SUPERSTAR and we are, as always, FOREVER GRATEFUL.

"You stayed so calm, considering it wasn’t exactly the birth plan we had initially hoped for. Baby Blu was adamant to arrive on Sunday, the 23rd of June and nothing or no one was going to stop her Big Sister Blake, you have been activated."