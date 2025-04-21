Ross Kemp admitted hosting a game show is “the last thing I thought I would ever do".

Ross Kemp hosts Bridge of Lies and Celebrity Bridge of Lies

The 60-year-old TV star - who is best known for playing Grant Mitchell in the hit BBC One soap 'EastEnders', as well as fronting hard-hitting documentaries – was offered 'Bridge of Lies' in March 2022, and although he felt a little reluctant at first, he soon signed up.

He is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "A game show is the last thing I thought I would ever do.

"But when I got sent details about it, I could visualise it.

"I could see myself doing it.

"When I talked it through with the execs, I could see it working.

"While I was in the middle of filming the new series of 'Bridge of Lies', I went to do a documentary with the Colombian Special Forces about blowing up cocaine labs.

"The two shows could not be more opposite!"

'Bridge of Lies' sees contestants work out the truths and lies to a series of general knowledge questions across a bridge of stepping stones.

And the afternoon show has become such a favourite with viewers that some fans are now stopping Ross in the street to talk about the programme, rather than 'EastEnders'.

He added: "When I'm at the supermarket, no one mentions 'EastEnders' or documentaries these days. It's 'Bridge of Lies'.

"The people at the checkout will talk to me about it.

"I do get some people mentioning Grant Mitchell, but not as much as they used to."

Ross hopes to be at the helm of the show for many more years to come.

He said: "Everyone who works on the show gets on well, and the show works.

"We are winning our slot over ITV, so we must be doing something right.

"And it gets me out of the house!"

'Bridge of Lies' and 'Celebrity Bridge of Lies' are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.