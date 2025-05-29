Genevieve Chenneour was “left with concussion” after attempting to stop a teenage thief who stole her mobile phone,

Genevieve Chenneour was ‘left with concussion’ after attempting to stop a teenage thief who stole her mobile phone

The 30-year-old star, best known for appearing in season three of ‘Bridgerton’ as Clara Livingston, was targeted during a visit to Joe The Juice in Kensington, south-west London.

According to a court report by The Sun, the incident occurred in February when Zacariah Boulares, 18, snatched Genevieve’s phone while she was seated in the café.

As she tried to prevent him from fleeing, Boulares physically assaulted another customer who intervened to help.

Boulares appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (28.05.25), where he pleaded guilty to the theft of Genevieve’s phone.

He also admitted a charge of common assault against Carlo Kurcishi, a customer who attempted to assist during the altercation.

According to court documents, Boulares punched and kicked Carlo during the struggle.

He further pleaded guilty to a separate theft – the stealing of a black leather handbag from a diner at a pizza restaurant.

The court was told Boulares, an Algerian national, has 12 previous convictions linked to 28 separate offences, all involving theft.

Magistrates remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for 17 June at Isleworth Crown Court.

Genevieve has also appeared in the historical film ‘1242: Gateway to the West’.

In addition to her acting career, she is a former professional athlete, having represented Team GB in artistic swimming at the Baku 2015 European Games.

Speaking about the attack, Genevieve said: “Even my dog was traumatised.”

She added: “I was left with a concussion. It was completely unexpected and extremely frightening.”

The court heard Boulares’ thefts took place in public venues and that he had a persistent record of similar crimes.