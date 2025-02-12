Simon Cowell reportedly got brutally heckled as 'Britain's Got Talent' producers had to halt filming.

Simon Cowell took Britain's Got Talent heckling in his stride

The 65-year-old judge was in Blackpool for auditions at Winter Gardens, where it's said the rowdy crowd kept interrupting with cheeky insults and boos when he criticised any of the performers.

According to The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column, Simon - as well as his fellow judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli - saw the funny side of the situation.

A source said: "Simon isn’t vain in that way and found the heckling absolutely hilarious — even when they were calling him an old fart.

“He loves having BGT in Blackpool precisely because the crowds are so raucous and enthusiastic.

“And he knows that sometimes he might be on the receiving end of their passion."

It's said Simon is happy to let the audience "misbehave", although it meant producers had a logistical nightmare trying to film around the interruptions.

The insider added: “He even encourages them to misbehave, even if sometimes the misbehaviour can cause a headache for the production team.

“Thankfully they were compensated for any hassle by a rare chance to have a good laugh at the boss’s expense.”

Last summer, it was reported that 'BGT' would head to Blackpool in a move which would test "the dominance" of 'Strictly Come Dancing', as the BBC show makes an annual trip to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom each season.

Now, the ITV rival has taken over the nrothern seaside town for auditions.

When the news was first teased last year, a source told The Sun: "Strictly’s annual jaunt to Blackpool is one of the show’s ‘special moments’ and is widely seen as a milestone for the contestants.

“But now that trip will be replicated by its ITV rival, there’s little doubt they’re trying to encroach on their territory.

"It’s yet another move to take on the dominance of Strictly on Saturday night telly.”