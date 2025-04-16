'Britain's Got Talent' is adding the Golden Buzzer to its live semi-finals.

Britain's Got Talent's judges: Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell

The show first will give judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, as well as the hosts of the ITV1 reality programme Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly the power to send an act straight through to the grand finale each week.

During the five live semi-final rounds - which kick off at the Eventim Apollo on April 26 - one of the six cast members will be given control of the coveted buzzer and as soon as someone stands out or is deserving of a place in the final, it will be their only chance to push it down.

Once the finalists have been decided, they will be one step closer to bagging the £250,000 jackpot, as well as a spot on the performers list at the Royal Variety Performance.

The Golden Buzzer - which has become a firm fixture of the programme - was introduced in series eight of the hit ITV1 competition, and it was used during the audition process to give talented and promising individuals a one-way ticket to the live semi-finals.

And this is not the only historic change in the show's 18th series, as the auditions were filmed entirely at Winter Gardens Blackpool and not in London.

The 65-year-old music mogul, who created the "Got Talent" format, which production company Syco Entertainment owns in the UK, made the decision to hold the auditions in the North East of England seaside town because the audience's energy was so good - even more so when the Golden Buzzer was pressed - the last time the show visited in 2023.

Simon added to Heat magazine: "We use this expression, 'You're the fifth judge' - and they took it literally. At times, it was out-of-control deafening.

"Everyone wanted the Golden Buzzer.

"That's why we got a bit out of control with the amount of Golden Buzzers we did over the season."

And the star - who has an 11-year-old son called Eric with his 47-year-old socialite partner Lauren Silverman - thinks there will be a place for him on the judging panel soon.

He said to the publication: "I like watching him watch the show in real-time. It's fun, and he likes it. Hopefully, he'll be on the judging panel in a few year's time. It'll happen."

The first live semi-final of the series will take place at the Eventim Apollo in London on Saturday, April 26 at 7pm.

Viewers can watch all the unmissable action take place exclusively on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.