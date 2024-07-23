Bars and Melody are going on a farewell tour after 10 years together.

Bars and Melody

The former ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ stars - made up of Leondre Devries, 23, and Charlie Lenehan, 25 - first burst onto the scene in 2014 on the ITV1 talent show, when they performed a rendition of Faith Evans’ track ‘Hope’.

It caused Simon Cowell, 64, to hit his Golden Buzzer, which propelled the pair straight through to the semi-final, and they finished third behind opera singer Lucy Kay, 35, and musical theatre group Collabro.

On Monday (22.07.24), the duo announced their goodbye tour via a video posted to social media, with a caption that read: “The FINAL Tour - A celebration to end an ERA. We love you forever. (sic)"

In the Instagram clip, Charlie told their followers: “It's time for one last adventure together. We want to thank you for all the love and support over the years. You've been the best fans that anyone could ask for.

“We've been working on some new surprises for this tour, we cannot wait to share this final chapter.”

The duo were sat in a studio to share their news, and quipped they “hadn’t been on camera” for such a long time.

The news broadcast was mixed with concert footage from their previous shows packed with fans before a new set of 13 dates across the UK, Europe and Japan appeared on screen. The shows will take place in September, with five home shows and the rest taking place across the continent before their jaunt to Tokyo.