Magician Harry Moulding has won Britain's Got Talent

The 24-year-old magician has now earned himself a spot at next year's Royal Variety Performance and a prize of £250,000 after wowing the British public with his performance in the final of the ITV1 talent show on Saturday (31.05.25) night, where he correctly predicted which cards the four judges would pick whilst skydiving.

Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec immediately after his win was announced, he said: "I can't believe what is going on, thank you everyone so, so much. I genuinely feel like everyone has been behind me, this has been the most incredible journey, thank you!"

The budding star received praise across the board from judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli following his act.

Alesha said: "Every time we see you, you up the level, you take it to the next level and your imagination and the way you present your act is just astonishing. You're so likeable."

The former Mis-Teeq star also predicted that Harry was in with a "good chance" of winning, and that she was "rooting" for him to take the crown.

Former West End star Amanda was in complete agreement with Alesha as she became emotional that Harry was able to represent his hometown of Blackpool with his act.

Simon was quick to point out that Harry was "so good, but so humble" and praised the magician for choosing to make things as big as possible in the final.

He added: "This show, genuinely, is about finding people like you who, for whatever reason, haven't had the break they deserve. And you do deserve this break, I really think the audience are going to get behind you."

LED dance group The Blackouts finished as runners-up in the eighteenth series of the long-running programme, whilst eight-year-old dancer Binita finished in third.

Guitarist Olly Pearson, 11, closed out the show with a medley of hits by Queen and Guns N' Roses, but there was a slight hiccup with getting the stage ready just before he began so Ant and Dec had to go to judges to fill out the time.

In fifth place was comedian Joseph Charm, whilst opera singer Jasmine Rice finished sixth after her performance of the classic 'Nessun Dorma'.

Choir Hear Our Voice ultimately finished in seventh place, and Vinnie McKee's rendition of Coldplay' hit 'Yellow' was enough to get him into eighth place.

Singing duo Han and Fran - who ended up in the final as a wildcard act - finished in ninth place following their ABBA medley, whilst Italian dancers Ping Pong Pang finished in 10th place and singer Stacey Leadbeater finished in last place after performing the Robbie Williams classic 'Angels'.