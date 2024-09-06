Sydnie Christmas wants to be a mum.

Sydnie's new single My Way is out now and she will be touring the UK in February 2025.

The 29-year-old singer - who is currently dating fellow entertainer Max Rizzo - had been trying to get a break in the industry for years before she won the latest series of 'Britain's Got Talent' and after scooping the £250,000 cash prize as well as a spot at the upcoming Royal Variety Performance, has admitted that she just wants to create a "sustainable life" for herself so children can come along.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "Everyone's journey is different. Like, I'm probably the only one of the people know that has gone this route with it but mine was the last kind of hurdle.

"That's another reason why I say never give up on your dreams.

"I was gonna jack it all in, and it was just when I was going to give up. It all kicked off. And I'm so glad that I kept going until now, because I want children and, I need a sustainable life.

"I'd be a good mum. I'd like to be a mum, but I'd like to try and set myself up a little bit, get a house, and have space at least."

In her first 'BGT' audition, Sydnie performed a version of 'Tomorrow' from 'Annie' and judge Amanda Holden pressed her Golden Buzzer to send the aspiring West End star straight through to the semi-finals.

Sydnie heaped praise on the former musical theatre actress - who has starred in West End productions of 'Thoroughly Moden Millie' and 'Shrek' over the course of her career - for still being there for her now if she needs advice.

She said: "Amanda is just a phone call away, and I have asked her questions before about something that, things that I'm not too sure with, or, because I'm very new to this kind of life, and you want to do it all right.

"She's there for advice. I'm so grateful for her for believing in me like she did because I really didn't believe in myself.

"But seeing someone like Amanda and even all the judges, in fact, they want you to do well and give it your best go. It's just, it's very encouraging, and, you know it makes you feel a lot better before you step out on stage."

Sydnie won her place in the grand final of the ITV1 talent show with her own spin on the Frank Sinatra classic 'My Way', so has decided to release the big band track as her new single, ahead of an album of the same name that will follow in October.

She said: "'My Way' was mine. I'd done a cover of Marisha Wallace's version of 'Tomorrow', or a take on it. And then I, I put my heart and soul into 'My Way and lyrically, it just, it was just so fitting to my journey. The journey was done my way, really, wasn't it? So it had to be, it had to be that."

