The British Soap Awards will return in 2025.

Jane McDonald hosted the ceremony in 2023

The ceremony normally honours the best across UK television staples like 'Coronation Street', 'Emmerdale', 'Hollyoaks' and 'EastEnders' and ran continuously from 1999 until 2023, but an insider has explained that an event for next year is already in the "early stages" of planning.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Bosses know we’re a nation of soap lovers and The British Soap Awards is the biggest and best award ceremony for soap fans. It’s been sorely missed this year, so everyone’s pleased it’s coming back for 2025.

"It’s still very early stages, so there’s been no conversations about a host or location as yet, but execs and viewers were impressed with Jane as the host last year."

In 2023, Danielle Harold won the award for Best Performer following her portrayal of the tragic Lola Pearce - who was diagnosed with and eventually succumbed to a brain tumour - on 'EastEnders', with the long-running soap also taking the title of Best British Soap that year.

Following the cancellation of the BBC daytime medical drama 'Doctors' in 2023, the ceremony will also mark the first time that just four soap operas will be going up against each other.

'EastEnders' holds the record for the most wins when it comes to Best British Soap, with the London-based serial being named 12 times over the years, while its Manchester-based rival 'Coronation Street' has received the gong a total of six times.

Some of the other awards include Best Acor, Best Actress, Best Storyline and British Soap Award for Outstanding Achievement, which has been handed to a number of soap legends over the years such as Pam St Clement, the late June Brown, and Helen Worth.

For the majority of its run, former 'This Morning' host Phillip Schofield was at the helm of the ceremony, but following his sudden departure from ITV last year, 'Loose Women' legend Jane McDonald was drafted in as his replacement.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "I'm so excited to be this year's host for The British Soap Awards!! Everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I’ve been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale so this is just a dream come true."

"I can’t wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards, I can’t wait!"