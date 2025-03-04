Brocarde admits that appearing on 'First Dates' was more terrifying than marrying a ghost.

Brocarde appeared on First Dates after divorcing ghost Edwardo

The rock singer and horror influencer – who made headlines across the globe after tying the knot with Edwardo, the ghost of a Victorian soldier, in 2022 – is looking for love again but was daunted by her appearance on the Channel 4 series.

Brocarde's relationship with Edwardo was short-lived as she was left frustrated by his unpredictable nature and fixation on Marilyn Monroe and the pair quickly divorced via exorcism, although she rubbished claims that she married the ghost as a "last resort".

She told BANG Showbiz: "There's a misconception that I married a ghost as a last resort, because I couldn't find a partner in the land of the living, but I have a genuine interest in the paranormal world, and I was so eager to understand it on a more personal level."

Brocarde was approached to appear on 'First Dates' when they heard about her divorce from Edwardo but was reluctant at first, although she opted to embrace the experience and even turned up for her date in a ball gown.

She said: "I have an air of mischief about me sometimes, I like to see if people scare easily, if they do, they are not for me! The performer in me, is go hard or go home, so I approach everything with passion and at full throttle, I can only entertain someone if they accept me for who I am!

"I've wasted a lot of my life trying to fit in and please people, a lot of what I do now is to raise awareness and empower people to be themselves."

Brocarde revealed that her ex-husband appeared and overshadowed the date, although many of the clips featuring him were cut from the episode due to the chaos he caused.

She said: "I actually wasn't too happy when my ex turned up on my date, at the time I was really over the whole ghost relationship, and I wasn't comfortable with the fact I can see ghosts.

"At the time I was just annoyed at the whole thing, the exorcism clearly didn't work, and now a ghost was gate-crashing my first date!"

Brocarde continued: "It was quite a surreal moment, I was talking about ghosts with my date and Edwardo brushed past me and sent my drink flying in the air!

"It was probably a good thing that they didn't air the experience in full, as for those who don't see spirits it would've looked absolutely insane."