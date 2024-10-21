Bruce Jones is "pleased" his 'Coronation Street' character is being killed off.

The 71-year-old actor found fame as Les Battersby in the ITV soap opera and played the role from 1997 until 2007 but after bosses notified him via email that the character will die off-screen, he admitted that even though he is "sad" about the whole situation, it will also put a stop to members of the public constantly asking him when he is going back.

He told MailOnline: "Show bosses] already emailed me a over a fortnight ago to tell me what was happening.

"I actually thought, well fine, I played him for ten years. It gives me closure. Maybe it will stop people asking me all the time when I'm going back, if I'm going back.

"People want me back, but it'll stop all that, in shopping centres, wherever I go. I'm pleased it's happening but I'm also sad about losing a character I played for ten years. I'm grateful to the street for that.

He said: "I went out the other day and people asked four times that day, 'when are you coming back? The street is dead."

Throughout his time on the show, Les was famously married to Janice Battersby (Vicky Entwistle) and was father to Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) with her, as well as stepfather to Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor).

Their marriage came to an end in 2001 when it was revealed that Janice had been having an affair with Dennis Stringer (Charles Dean) in 2001 and he later tied the knot with Cilla Brown (Wendi Peters).

But Bruce was suspended from the show in May 2007 after reportedly getting drunk with an undercover journalist and it was later stated that the character had moved to Dublin.

And the actor thinks that the public reaction will be one of "real upset", but noted that some fans seem to prefer watching the classic episodes on ITV2 rather than brand new ones and he has ultimately made peace with the broadcaster's decision.

He said: "The reaction will be strange at first, once it breaks. It will be really strange to see how people react to it.

"I can imagine some people being really upset and annoyed, other people will be, 'well you did your time, it was time to go, we've still got you on classic, so there are memories of you there, so that's fine.

"I think a lot of people will be upset, a lot of people will be, 'I'm not watching it again because I watch classic (the old episodes." I'm just waiting for the reaction when it breaks, when I go shopping or to football with my mates. It'll be a sad time for everyone. I don't watch it.

"You get told, 'I don't watch it any more, we could do with you going back in'. But I'm not going back. He was a very popular person, Les. I can't wait to see what the reaction I get, I can't wait to see what reaction 'Coronation Street' gets.

"I wouldn't mind betting they get a big reaction to it, but that's the end of Les. I had a great time playing him. I'm going to move on and we'll see what happens."