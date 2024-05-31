Bruno Tonioli has claimed the dogs competing on 'Britain's Got Talent' are "treated better" than he is.

Bruno Tonioli doesn't have the biggest dressing room

The 68-year-old judge has told audiences not to worry about the welfare of the animals taking part in the competition because they are always well looked after behind the scenes.

He told the Daily star newspaper's Hot TV column: "They are protected all the time. The sound levels are brought down at different times so they're not made to feel stressed.

"The dogs are so well looked after. There is a huge production. They are very well taken care of.

"They are actually looked after better than me. They get better dressing rooms!"

And it isn't only the dogs with better backstage areas than Bruno, as he admitted he resorted to "barging in" on fellow judge Simon Cowell because he had a palatial dressing room during the London auditions, whereas the former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star's own area made him feel like "a witch in the attic".

He said: "When we did the auditions at the London Palladium I was put in the attic. My dressing room was so far away on the top floor and it was like a closet.

"I was like a witch in the attic.

"But Simon Cowell had a room that was like a suite and he even had a patio.

"So I kept barging in and joining him and having his drinks."

Bruno recently joked that he had been "unleashed" with his role on the diverse talent show.

He said: "In a way the role I played in 'Strictly' is different from what I do here.

"I’m so grateful to 'BGT' for allowing me to show more of myself.

"I’m Bruno unleashed now, darling! I can use all my range, it’s exciting."