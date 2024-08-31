Bruno Tonioli will return to 'Britain's Got Talent'.

Bruno Tonioli for BGT return

There had been some concern that the 68-year-old star would be unable to take part in the show due to clashes with 'Dancing With The Stars' in the US but show boss Simon Cowell is pulling out all the stops to ensure Bruno's participation.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “When Bruno joined 'BGT' last year, he breathed new life into the show. Simon loved how unpredictable he was and thought he made great TV. From the ratings, it’s clear the viewers agreed too.

“When plans were drawn up to revamp 'BGT' for 2025, it was quickly flagged to Simon and the producers that Bruno is already committed to 'Dancing With The Stars'.

“Simon managed to find a way to make it work. It means while a stand-in judge may be needed once or twice, Bruno remains on the show.

"Flying back and forth isn’t ideal for him but he loves both shows and is committed to them.”

Bruno will jet back and forth between the US and UK in order to take part in both shows.

While Alan Carr had initially been tipped to replace Bruno, he is now being lined up to stand in for the judge in the event of any scheduling clashes.

Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden will also remain as judges, alongside Bruno and Simon.