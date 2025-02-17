Bruno Tonioli has vowed to call out any "inappropriate" behaviour he sees on set.

Bruno Tonioli believes there are lines that shouldn't be crossed

The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge believes there are "lines you don't cross" in the TV industry and while he thinks there is nothing wrong with being a little bit "spicy", if he felt one of his colleagues had gone too far, he wouldn't be afraid to intervene.

Speaking in the wake of allegations made against the likes of Gino D'Acampo and Gregg Wallace, Bruno told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “There is a code of conduct and offstage, if I feel I have seen anything that is inappropriate, I would nip it in the bud. But I haven’t seen anything on a show when I was there, so that’s all I can say.

“Whatever I’ve done or said has always come from good intentions… it’s never intended to shock and I’ve never had any problems in the past.

“Obviously, there are lines you don’t cross but at the same time, sometimes if you’re spicy in the right way, there’s nothing wrong with it. It’s comedy, it’s entertainment. But you can’t think, ‘Oh I can’t do this, I can’t do that’, because you end up trying to please everybody and you please nobody.”

The 69-year-old star thinks it is important to be authentic on screen but also entertaining.

He said: "You can’t do anything with pre-conceived [notions], you have to be real. You have to be entertaining too – you don’t want to bore people.”

And the former 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge believes he has always treated everyone he works with with respect.

He said: “I treat everybody exactly the same – the camera crews have known me for years.”

Bruno is going into his third series on 'BGT' and despite the fact he will turn 70 later this year, he has no plans to retire.

He said: “[Retiring] has never crossed my mind because I still love what I do and if people like it, I don’t intend to retire. If I didn’t love it, I wouldn’t do it. If they want me, I’ll be there.

"I still feel like every show is the first one because it’s so unpredictable what’s going to happen. We really have no idea… some of the stuff is so extraordinary.”