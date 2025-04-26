Bruno Tonioli has defended Amanda Holden’s racy ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ outfits.

Bruno Tonioli defends Amanda Holden's BGT outfits

Although Amanda has previously drawn criticism for her skimpy clothing on the family friendly show, Bruno is supportive and vowed to try to be even racier than her.

He told The Sun: “Well, you don’t want to be bland, do you?

“You know, it’s glamorous, it’s glitzy. They look fantastic. And people look forward to seeing what they’re wearing.

“I’m going to measure Amanda’s decolletage and I’m going to make sure mine is deeper!

“Maybe Amanda and I should do a Vegas act.

“She can sing, I can sing, we’ll be kind of Renee and Renato.

“I should pass that on. We could actually do it for a laugh.”

Bruno also joked that he, Amanda and fellow judges Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell, should enter Eurovision together.

He said: “We should enter Eurovision, the four of us, like the new Bucks Fizz. That’ll be hysterical.”

It was recently revealed that 'Britain's Got Talent' is adding the Golden Buzzer to its live semi-finals but Bruno admitted he finds the idea terrifying.

He said: “I’m petrified about this. I’m probably going to get it completely wrong.

“We have a special golden buzzer now in every semi-final.

“Each one of us, one night, we press the golden buzzer and send that person straight to the final. That has never happened before.”