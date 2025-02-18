Bruno Tonioli feared for Simon Cowell's life when filming BGT auditions

Bruno Tonioli feared for Simon Cowell's life at the 'Britain's Got Talent' auditions.

The 69-year-old star serves as a judge on the ITV1 talent show alongside Simon, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon and became so frightened for his co-star when one act from this year's edition took to the stage.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, he said: “The great thing about this show is that you go from laughing to crying to being completely horrified.

“One act had big hammers and axes! They were smashing things. That got me very worried, I wanted to stop it.”

"This year we’ve seen some amazing acts that are absolutely astonishing on every level.

“Some are unbelievably grotesque, some are unbelievably inspiring.

He quipped: “No judges got hurt, thank God! We’re all still in one piece.”

Meanwhile, Simon has admitted that the upcoming series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ - which will air from Saturday 22 February - features a shocking audition that will likely see the show hit with complaints.

American performer Auzzy Blood , who pulls himself above the stage with a chain attached to a meat hook through his nose and mouth, was of concern to the former 'X Factor' mogul, 65, because children were in the live audience.

He said: “We do have kids in the audience. I’m always looking behind, going do they like it? They actually, yeah they do. We probably will get some complaints, yeah.”

As well as his meat hook trick, Auzzy Blood also put a corkscrew up his nose, which then came out of his mouth through the back of his throat.

Simon joked: “I love it when they say don’t try this at home. Like we’ve all got screws just waiting to do that.”