Bruno Tonioli is reportedly set to leave Britain’s Got Talent.

Bruno Tonioli to leave Britain's Got Talent?

Two years after the former Strictly Come Dancing star joined the show – taking the place of former judge David Walliams on the panel – he is said to be leaving the show, with KSI and Alan Carr the frontrunners to replace him.

Bruno’s filming schedule on Dancing With The Stars will clash with two weeks of filming for BGT.

A source told The Sun: “The filming schedule in 2024 meant that Bruno could get away with not being present for filming one week of auditions.

“But it would be virtually impossible for him to miss two weeks, because in the final edit, that equates to half the episodes in the new three-month run of BGT, which will air from February of 2026.

“There is absolutely no ill feeling about the situation, it’s simply down to changes in the schedule making it incredibly difficult to remain as a full time judge.”

However, there could be a way for Bruno to remain on the show, if head judge Simon Cowell comes up with a solution to the scheduling conflict.

The insider said: “The only hope is if his long-time friend and fellow panellist Simon Cowell steps in to make it clear that he has to be a part of the show, no matter how difficult it proves to be.”