Bruno Tonioli 'quits Britain's Got Talent'

The 69-year-old star – who joined the ITV show two years ago as a replacement for David Walliams – has reportedly stepped down due to scheduling clashes with his work on Dancing With The Stars in the US.

A source told The Sun: “Bruno has officially quit Britain’s Got Talent and they are hoping that KSI will replace him.

“He absolutely loved being on the panel with Simon, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden but Bruno just can’t juggle his schedule with filming.

“There is no bad blood and Bruno is leaving with a smile on his face.

“KSI, who was a replacement for Bruno on shows he missed last year, is in talks about coming on board full time.”

It was previously revealed that Bruno was considering leaving the show because of the two week clash with DWTS.

A source previously told The Sun: “The filming schedule in 2024 meant that Bruno could get away with not being present for filming one week of auditions.

“But it would be virtually impossible for him to miss two weeks, because in the final edit, that equates to half the episodes in the new three-month run of BGT, which will air from February of 2026.

“There is absolutely no ill feeling about the situation, it’s simply down to changes in the schedule making it incredibly difficult to remain as a full time judge.”