Bruno Tonioli wants to die on stage

The 68-year-old Italian choreographer has enjoyed a career beyond his wildest dreams and the 'Britain's Got Talent' judge has no plans to retire because he adores his work so hopes when the end comes, it will be while he's doing what he loves

He told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “If I drop dead I will drop dead on stage. I love what I do. I always had this dream since I was a kid and what has happened is beyond what I could have ever dreamed of.

“Obviously I had to work very hard, I had to teach myself languages, but still being here, still working in the UK, still working in Hollywood. It’s like, ‘Wow! It’s meant to be’.”

Bruno was one of the original judges on 'Strictly Come Dancing' but left ahead of the 2020 series because of COVID-19 travel restrictions - and he's not watched a single episode with his replacement, Anton Du Beke, on the panel.

He said: “I haven’t watched it, but it’s funny, I never watched it when I was in it. I have no regrets.

“I’m still doing 'Dancing With The Stars' in America.

“I haven’t spoken to Anton, they are all still my friends.

"The show is extremely successful and I had a fantastic time on it.”

As well as his judging work, Bruno is keen to do more acting and is eyeing a sinister "baddie" role - though he wouldn't want people to think he'd just been hired as a "celebrity booking".

He said: "I’ve sung, I’ve danced, I’ve done all of that, but I want to play a baddie.

“I’d do it uncredited because you put my name on and they say it’s a celebrity booking, that’s s***t.

“I want to play a baddie, a mafioso, a drug dealer. I love 'The Gentlemen'."

Bruno admitted he is considering getting Botox injections - after realising he's the only one on the 'BGT' panel, which also includes Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, with wrinkles.

He said: “I went into the bathroom and looked in the mirror and said, ‘Bloody hell, I am the only person with wrinkles’.

“I do my thing but I haven’t done Botox yet. I will now. There’s nothing wrong with it if it makes you look better on screen, I’m not commenting on that.

“I think I could do with a bit. I’m very expressive, so I’m not sure if I could cope if I couldn’t move my face.

"But you have choices. I’m not one to criticise people’s choices.

“If it makes you feel better there’s nothing wrong with it.”