'Bullseye' is making a permanent return.

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff will host the Bullseye reboot

The darts-themed game show made a long-awaited return to TV screens over Christmas, becoming one of ITV's most popular programmes, and producers are now planning a full series, with Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff close to agreeing to return as presenter.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: "This was a no-brainer for ITV but they knew that a big part of the success of the Christmas special was down to its new host.

"So they've spent the past two months trying to convince him to take the plunge and it looks like Freddie is ready to make the commitment."

The festive one-off aired the Sunday before Christmas, and it is hoped the show will return to a Sunday early evening slot, where it aired in the 1980s and 90s.

It was revealed last month ITV were "under pressure" to make a full series following 'Bullseye's surprise ratings success.

A source said: "Bosses knew it was a popular comeback, but nobody expected it to do quite so well.

"This definitely puts pressure on ITV to push for a full series on the back of the success of the one-off.

"They would be mad not to, with telly critics and viewers agreeing that the reinvention really worked."

Freddie previously described 'Bullseye' as "was one of [his] favourite shows as a kid".

The former England cricket star admitted that he couldn't wait to follow in the footsteps of comedian Jim Bowen by hosting the iconic TV show.

He said: "I love the darts and 'Bullseye' was one of my favourite shows as a kid. Can’t quite believe I’ll get to host this Christmas special.

"You can’t beat a bit of Bully!"

Freddie, 47, made his TV comeback in 2024, after he previously suffered serious injuries while shooting an episode of 'Top Gear'.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Freddie is a hugely popular TV star and any channel or streamer would be thrilled to sign up one of his shows.

"His return to the limelight is something both telly execs and the public have been longing for and thankfully he now seems ready to return to doing what he loves."