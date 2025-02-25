'Call the Midwife' could "take a break" in the future.
The popular BBC period drama first aired in 2012, and while creator Heidi Thomas doesn't think the show "will ever end", she's given fans a warning.
She told Radio Times magazine: "I don't believe 'Call the Midwife will ever end. But I do think we might take a break at some point."
However, fans will be glad to know there is no specific timeline on when the series could be paused.
She explained: "I'm not in a position to talk about things, really.
"There is sort of a rolling, ongoing conversation that we always have at this point every year, which is: is there an end point? What are we working towards?"
There also appears to be the possibility of spin-offs series in the same universe.
Heidi teased: "Increasingly, we do see opportunities to expand our storytelling world. So if we do take a break, it will be with a view to looking at other aspects of Call the Midwife."
However, when pressed to comment further on the likelihood, she teased: "Watch this space."
The show's stars will be hoping there are no plans for a ghost story spinoff.
Some of the cast have said when shooting in the Victorian-styled Nonnatus House, located in Surrey, they are spooked by a "man" laughing in the corridor to the women's toilets, which forced Sister Veronica actress Rebecca Gethings to "never" go in there alone.
She told My Weekly magazine: "There are all sorts of weird things going on in the building.
"Lights going on and off and spooky male laughter in the corridor to the women's toilets - I never go in there on my own.
"Our medic heard a bang when they were locking up for the night.
"She went running in and took a photo in the dark, and when you zoom in, there is the figure of an Edwardian lady holding what looks like a pig."
Rebecca's co-star Helen George - who plays Trixie, Lady Aylward, in the series - also heard a girl giggling in the corridor towards the toilets.
The 40-year-old actress told HELLO! magazine last October: "Last year, I was walking down the corridor towards the toilets — the same place where the strongman saw the man in uniform — and I heard a laugh in my ear.
"I looked around, but no one was there. It was a girl’s voice, a little giggle. And a lot of the crew hear a girl giggling on their walkie-talkies."