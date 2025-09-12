Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann has revealed there is "so much change coming".

Stephen McGann has opened up about the future for Call The Midwife

The hit BBC medical drama is returning for two more Christmas specials and a 15th series while a film and a prequel series are also on the way and now McGann - who plays Dr. Patrick Turner in the show - has revealed fans should expect a massive shake-up.

He told RadioTimes.com: "There is just so much change coming. What you’ve seen in Call the Midwife in the last year or two is people coming, whispers of change, it’s kind of like, without saying any spoilers, it does get real.

"There’s some stuff that is coming over the hill that is really real ...

"As you know, we’ve done travelling. Things are going to be not the same as they were, but they’re going to continue in a different vein, so who knows? We’re the last to find out."

The show was recently rumoured to be ending after its 15th series - due to air early next year - but the speculation was shot down by BBC bosses who insisted Call The Midwife will be back for series 16.

The statement explained: "The BBC would like to reassure fans that Call The Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come.

"As previously announced, there are two Christmas specials, a new series, a film and prequel series, before a sixteenth series in due course.

"Call the Midwife isn't going anywhere."

The show's creator/writer Heidi Thomas previously opened up about plans for the prequel series in a statement via the BBC, saying: " have never run out of stories for our midwives, and I never will.

"But having wept, laughed, and raged my way from 1957 to 1971, I found myself yearning to delve into the deeper past.

"The Blitz years in the East End were extraordinary - filled with loss, togetherness, courage and joy.

"The bombs fell, the babies kept on coming, and the Sisters kept on going. There will be so much in the prequel for our wonderful, loyal fans, including the appearance of some familiar (if much younger!) faces.

"As the classic Call the Midwife series moves further into the 1970s, it also seems the perfect time for our much-loved regulars to take a short break from Poplar and test themselves in an unfamiliar landscape.

"The rise in hospital births, and changes in the NHS, have clipped their wings, and this is their chance to take flight and work out what really matters. Whilst the location of the film remains top-secret, I can say it is going to look absolutely fantastic on the big screen!"