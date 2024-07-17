Olly Rix has reportedly landed a "steamy" new role on 'Casualty'.

The 'Call The Midwife' first played Matthew Aylward in the BBC period drama in the tenth series, and it's said he has been written out after the character left for New York earlier this year.

As reported by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column, Olly is now set to play a surgeon on the long running hospital drama.

A source said: "He has already got viewers’ hot under the collar on 'Call the Midwife', but their pulses will be truly racing when they see Olly embrace the steamy new role."

And while the cast and crew have already been on set working on the upcoming series, Olly's first scenes won't be airing until 2025.

The insider added: “Although filming on the new series has been going on for weeks now, fans of Olly will have to wait until next year before they get the chance to see him on 'Casualty.' ”

In October 2023, it was reported his character was being written out after getting married to Trixie Franklin (Helen George) in the last series.

A source told The Sun: "The news of Olly’s departure has left the cast and crew stunned and upset.

"They all thought he was a mainstay on the series after his prominent wedding scenes to Helen last season. Some feel it’s a bit unfair and he is well liked by everyone.

"It felt very out of the blue. There is concern now among the remaining cast about not wanting to upset production and people are keeping their heads down."

'Call the Midwife' has run for 12 seasons and the BBC recently commissioned two more - meaning the show will remain on air until at least 2026.

Speaking at the time of the announcement earlier this year, creator/writer Heidi Thomas gushed: “I’m overjoyed by the news that the doors of Nonnatus House will be open for a few more years!

"'Call the Midwife' is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it’s our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most. We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I’m thrilled that we’re all heading into the 1970’s together."