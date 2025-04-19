Dani Dyer is "calm" about her upcoming nuptials.

Calm bride Dani Dyer

Although the 28-year-old reality TV star is just weeks away from walking down the aisle to wed footballer Jarrod Bowen, friends say her "peacefulness" is a sign of how happy she is.

A source told The Sun: "I have never known Dani to be so calm. She's got so much to organise and think about but she is taking it all in her stride.

"That's a lot to do with Jarrod, she loves him so much, but it's also to do with the quiet strength and calm she has inside her."

Dani and Jarrod, 28, will tie the knot in front of 50 guests in a Bridgerton themed wedding and Dani plans to keep things traditional by staying apart from Jarrod the night before the nuptials.

She will spend the night at the home of her parents, Danny Dyer and Joanne Mas.

The friend added: "She's always admired her mum and dad for how they've stuck together through thick and think - she wants a forever relationship with Jarrod like theirs."

Meanwhile, Danny recently joked Jarrod - who is captain of his beloved West Ham United - is "marrying the wrong" member of their family because he is more besotted with the sportsman than Dani is.

Danny told Dave Berry on Absolute Radio: "He's incredible, I think I'm more in love with him than her and I do think he's marrying the wrong Dani Dyer.

"He loves her and worships her, he's a good dad, he's took on my grandson and that says a lot about the man... And he got the winning goal in Prague in a European final, he's such a beautiful, brilliant man and if you're gonna give your daughter away, make sure it's to the West Ham captain."

The 47-year-old star can't wait for Dani - who has four-year-old son Santiago with former partner Sammy Kimmence and 23-month-old twins Summer and Star with Jarrod - to get married.

He said: "I always struggle with the tradition of giving the women away, and why do all the men give the speeches? Jarrod's quite a shy geezer... his best man is petrified of people, whereas I can't wait to get out there.

"It's a wonderful day celebrating their love and it's going to be the party of the year."