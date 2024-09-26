Phillip Schofield felt "compelled" to take part in a brand-new Channel 5 series, in which he plans to say "whatever [he] wants about whatever [he] wants".

Phillip Schofield to tell-all after feeling 'compelled' to appear in Cast Away

The former 'This Morning' presenter is said to have been inundated with TV offers since he quit the brunchtime show last year, but 16 months on he will return to the small screen in new series 'Cast Away', which will see him based on a desert island for 10 days with nothing but camera equipment to document his time.

Phillip, who quit 'This Morning' and later ITV entirely when he admitted to having lied about an "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a younger male colleague, insisted 'Cast Away' is the only project he felled "compelled" to take part in.

He said: "This is most definitely a first for me and the only thing I felt compelled to do. It appealed to me on so many levels.

"I’ve recently had a lot of time to think about my life, what went right and what went wrong, but I’ve always had the safe arms of friends and family wrapped around me.

"This time it’s just me, no ‘phone, no comforts, no crew and only lip balm as a luxury. I’m looking forward to exploring the island, trying to tie knots to secure my shelter and foraging and fending for myself in the wild … with no help.

"Maybe I’ll be Robinson Crusoe, or maybe I’ll just be Tom Hank’s Wilson and quietly drift off into the wild blue yonder!!”

What's more, Phil has questioned whether his affair with a younger male colleague was enough to "absolutely destroy" him, as he gears up for the new three-part series.

Speaking in a trailer for the upcoming show, he said: "I’ve been cast away on a desert island, completely on my own, all I have is camera gear, and I can say whatever I want about whatever I want.

"It’s my chance to tell my side of my story.

"I know what I did was unwise, but is it enough to absolutely destroy someone?"

He also wrote on Instagram: "Now you know how I spent my Summer! Alone for 10 days, no food, no water, no crew. My story of survival, both on a desert island and off it.

"Cast Away starts Monday on @channel5_tv My5 at 9pm. (sic)"