Carl Woods slams Katie Price IVF documentary

Carl Woods has slammed Katie Price's IVF documentary as an "attention grab".

The two-part Channel 4 documentary 'Katie Price: Making Babies' was filmed in 2023 and follows Katie, 46, and her then-partner Carl, 35, on their fertility journey but Carl has claimed that mother-of-five Katie "didn't care if he was father of baby number six".

Speaking to The Sun, Carl said: "It wasn’t about having a kid with me. It was just about an attention grab, the latest puppy she wants.

"It didn’t matter if it was me or just a sperm donor. It’s not a story about how much I really want a kid with you.'

"Katie just wants a kid with anybody who's going to donate sperm to her. So excuse me if I’m a bit flippant about it.

"Like I said before, it was all wrong."

Carl also hit out at the editing of the show, claiming it portrayed him in a negative light despite Katie being at fault for some of their issues.

He said: "It was a very awkward thing to be filming given the circumstances, and then to be edited in such a way that makes it look like ‘oh she’s surprised she’s been blocked one morning’ when the night before she didn’t come home.

""It was biasedly edited to make it look like the reason that I blocked her and we broke up was because IVF failed and she was too old to give me a baby.

"And all of a sudden, she's woke up one morning, I'm a no-show to the appointment, apparently, and I blocked her. And she doesn't know why.

"The production company were more than aware of what was going on in the relationship.

"They edited this bit out. The reason I blocked her is the day before, she'd gone out for the day apparently to 'work'.

"She had ignored me all day. Non contactable. On and offline on WhatsApp but I got ignored."