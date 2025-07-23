Carol Kirkwood is planning to retire in two years' time to travel across Europe with her husband.

The 63-year-old TV weather presenter has revealed she's already putting together plans to step away from work when she hits the age of 65 and she is hoping to drive across Europe in a campervan with her partner Steve Randall, 49.

Carol told Saga magazine: "Steve and I plan to escape and travel for some time when we retire, perhaps in a year or two. We’ll travel in a camper van or get in the car, cross over to France and then just drive."

The BBC star went on to insist she's isn't bothered by the 13-year age gap between her and police officer Steve, saying: "Steve is 50 this year. Other people’s opinions about an age gap don’t matter – I don’t feel he is younger than me. He is so romantic.

"On the days I work, he gets up at 2.45am to make me a cup of tea and packs my breakfast. Those thoughtful things mean the world to me, far more than being taken to an expensive restaurant."

Steve is Carol's second husband after her previous marriage to property developer Jimmy Kirwood collapsed and ended in divorce in 2008.

The TV star admitted she wasn't looking for love following the end of her 25-year marriage and finding Steve and falling in love again came as "a shock".

They wed two years ago and Carol admits she's enjoying marriage even more the second time around.

She told the publication: "Love is lovelier the second time around. No disrespect to my first husband, but this is better."

Carol also admitted her wedding day wasn't perfect as there was a storm raging outside the venue, but they still had a wonderful time as they put together their perfect ceremony despite the bad weather.

She said: "The wedding was the most perfect day. Storm Gerrit was raging outside and we didn’t even notice.

"It was about us getting married rather than having a big, fancy wedding. We had no guests and wrote our own vows. When you are older, you know more what you want."