Carol McGiffin won't be part of the Loose Women anniversary celebrations

Carol McGiffin hasn't been invited to be part of the 'Loose Women' 25th anniversary celebrations.
The long running ITV daytime show is marking a quarter of a century on air this month, and a special show is planned on Friday (06.09.24) with Jane McDonald returning to the panel.
Writing for Best magazine, Carol said: "Just like that, this Friday will be their 25th with a really special guest, the one and only Jane McDonald.
"I can't be sure, but I expect my invite got lost in the post..."
The 63-year-old presenter first appeared on the show when it launched in 2000, before returning in 2018 after a five year break.
She hasn't been seen on the programme since early last year following a bitter feud with bosses, which she has claimed was down to a "totally unjust and unworkable" contract offer.
She told the same publication at the time: "The problem was, ITV were insisting, for the first time since I went back in 2018, that if I wanted to carry on doing the show, I would have to sign a contract that was totally unjust and unworkable for me, so I had to say 'no thanks.' "
And while she insisted leaving the show was her decision, she was still "upset" about the situation.
She added: "I feel quite upset about it, if I'm honest, because although it is my decision, I felt like it was one I was being forced to make.
"No one in their right mind would have signed that contract. And I can't see a way back from it."
Reflecting in this week's issue of the magazine, Carol recalled being back for the show's 20th anniversary in 2019 when she had a "run-in" with a chaotic children's TV icon.
She wrote: "The show celebrated its 20th anniversary and I was lucky enough to be there for it.
"Unfortunately, Mr Blobby was too and let's just say, I had a bit of a run-in with him in which he was the definite victor."
Tagged in Carol McGiffin