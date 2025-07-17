Charles Venn has more respect for the National Health Service (NHS) since doing Casualty.

Charles Venn as Jacob Masters in Casualty

The 52-year-old actor joined the hit BBC One medical drama in July 2015 as the confident and unconventional Jacob Masters - a former army medic-turned-nurse, who landed a job at Holby City Hospital after he brought a patient into the Emergency Department (ED).

After being at the centre of some dramatic storylines whilst working in the ED, including being accidentally shot by a police officer during an armed terrorist incident at the hospital in 2015, Jacob became a paramedic in March 2023.

And Charles acting out different scenarios as his alter ego has given him a greater experience of what a medical professional's daily life is like.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz and assembled media on the set of Casualty at BBC Roath Lock Drama Village in Cardiff, Wales, on July 9, he said: "I've always had respect for the NHS, but even more so now. 100 per cent.

"Working as closely, this is probably the closest I'm ever going to get to experience what is involved."

July 18 marks 10 years since Jacob made his Casualty debut, and Charles' longevity on the show has given him stability as an actor.

He said: "An actor's job and his life is always nomadic in that sense.

"Obviously, where the gig is, that's where you go. But, of course, if anyone told me that I was going to do 10 years on Casualty, I would have been, 'Hey, I'll take that!'"

Charles is honoured to be on Casualty, and he hopes he will be playing Jacob for many more years to come.

The star added: "It's an honour because we're talking about a show that's very much an institution. It's synonymous with the BBC, it's one of their flagship shows, and so to be a part of that is an honour.

"Long may it continue as far as I'm concerned. And to be considered sort of like a household name because you're associated with this wonderfully successful show, the number one medical drama on British television. It's a beautiful feeling.

"10 years in the game, amazing!"

Casualty will be back as normal on BBC One from Saturday, August 2.