Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley have split after 13 years of marriage

The This Morning presenter, 48, and the Northern Irish broadcaster announced their separation in a joint statement issued on Tuesday (29.07.25).

The couple said: "We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.

"We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment."

Cat and Patrick, 54, married in an intimate ceremony in Rome in 2012 and have sons Milo, nine, and James, seven, together.

The pair first met when they hosted the BBC talent show Fame Academy together but their friendship didn't turn romantic for another 10 years until The Late Late Show host flew from Belfast to Los Angeles for brunch with Cat.

Cat and Patrick had lived in the US for several years as she presented So You Think You Can Dance in the country but returned to the UK in 2020 amid fears of gun violence following an incident in which Kielty had to hide from a gunman in a Los Angeles mall.

Deeley recalled: "They shut down the centre. I got a call from Paddy, saying, 'They're taking us out through the fire exits but nobody can get to their car. If we walk to a junction, can you come and get us?'

"He wanted to keep Milo calm, so I didn't understand the enormity of what was happening. As I was driving I began to see helicopters, news vans, firemen and SWAT squads. It makes me go funny now. It was terrifying."

Cat and Patrick started their family while living in the US and explained that she found moving back to the UK "really hard" – even though she felt it was necessary with LA becoming increasingly unsafe in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The star – who became a presenter on ITV's daytime staple This Morning in 2024 – said: "It doesn’t feel as safe as it used to be. There’s an edge, which wasn’t there before. The health system is failing miserably. After the pandemic there are lots of vulnerable people with severe mental health issues that have just fallen through the net."