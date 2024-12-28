Cat Deeley has signed a huge new deal to continue co-hosting 'This Morning'.

Cat Deeley signs huge new This Morning deal

The 48-year-old presenter will remain on the ITV show for at least another 12 months after putting pen to paper on a new contract said to be worth £600,000.

Cat's co-presenter, Ben Shephard, 50, is also believed to have signed a new contract to continue their on-screen partnership.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Cat was brought in alongside Ben to steady the ship and she’s done just that. Ratings have been tricky but the daily drama has finally ended.

"Cat signed a year-long deal with Ben last year and she’s agreed to another 12 months.

"Cat loves 'This Morning' and their output. She also adores her co-hosts and the crew...she wants to remain loyal to the show and will see things through another year."

Meanwhile, Cat previously revealed she and her husband Patrick Kielty moved back to the UK with their children Milo, eight, and James, six, from their adopted hometown of Los Angeles as they felt it was becoming increasingly unsafe.

She told the Sunday Times newspaper; "I was an older mother, 39 when I had Milo. Because I didn’t know if I was going to have children, I don’t take them for granted. I want to be there for them.

"It doesn’t feel as safe as it used to be. There’s an edge, which wasn’t there before. The health system is failing miserably. After the pandemic there are lots of vulnerable people with severe mental health issues that have just fallen through the net."

Cat was also disturbed after Patrick and Milo were caught up in a shooting at the Century City Mall in LA and it made her more aware of the country's issues with gun violence.

She added: "I found that [the mall shooting] really scary. Then we’d go to look at schools and they say, ‘This is the safe room and this is the drill if we have a live shooter on the premises.’ It was very, very difficult."