Nigel Havers claims British Airways failed to provide him with food when he flew business class.

The 73-year-old actor - who, in 2019, hosted the Channel 5 documentary First Class Vs Economy: Is it Worth it?, in which he and actress Sally Lindsay, 52, explored the differences between the two cabin classes aboard a British Airways flight from Heathrow to Washington D.C - opted to fly in luxury when he recently went to Nice, France, for a week, to avoid people asking for photos with him at the airport.

But Nigel was left frustrated when a steward allegedly told him there would be no catering on his flight from London Gatwick Airport to the vibrant Mediterranean city on the French Riviera - but his anger intensified when the same problem reportedly occurred on his return trip to England.

Nigel told the new issue of The Oldie magazine: "I just hate the airport.

"Travelling on British Airways to Nice recently, I thought, 'F*** it, we'll go club class,' because people don't say, 'Can I have a photo?'

"At Gatwick, the steward says, 'I'm really embarrassed, but we've got absolutely no catering.'"

Havers claimed British Airways - which typically charges between £500 and £700 for a business class flight from London Gatwick to Nice - has "never responded" to his emails complaining about having no food on board on both of his flights.

Nigel added: "A week later, on the way back, they had no catering again. So I emailed British Airways and got an automated reply saying it will take 28 days to reply, and they've never responded."

Despite the ordeal, he said the stewards are "really nice, though".

Nigel is a keen flyer, and he recently went on a trip to Los Angeles, California, to film a TV show.

However, he got trapped in a technology-controlled house he rented - which meant he had to smash his car through a parking barrier to avoid being late on set.

Havers - who was confused by how an Apple iPad controlled gadgets and mod cons inside the house - wrote in his guest column in the July 10 issue of Woman's Weekly magazine: "I had a part in a show a few years back, so I went there for nine months.

"I was paying more in rent than I was being paid for the part!

"Everything in the house I rented was controlled by an iPad, and one day, the barrier outside the house wouldn't go up, so I had to drive through it.

"I smashed the car's front headlight and broke the barrier, but I had to get to work on time."