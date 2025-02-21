Catherine Tyldesley is returning to 'Coronation Street' after seven years away.

Catherine Tyldesley is returning to Coronation Street after seven years away

The 41-year-old actress got her big break when she was cast as Eva Price on the ITV1 soap opera in 2011 but left in 2018 and she is now said to be gearing up for a comeback later this year.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Cath has been away for a while and worked on countless other projects but she really missed 'Corrie'.

“They’ve tried to get her back a few times but the stars have never aligned.

“But when she was approached with the idea for Eva’s return, it was too good of an opportunity to pass up."

The insider teased that Catherine will start filming on the cobbles this summer and her comeback storyline will be a big one.

The source said: "She’ll start filming again in summer and be back on screen for autumn.

“She’s so excited and can’t wait to get back on the cobbles and it’s definitely not going to be a storyline to miss."

Catherine - who made a handful of appearances as a midwife on 'Coronation Street' in the years before she became a regular character - was introduced as part of the Price family and moved into the Rovers Return as they took over the famed pub.

Her mother Stella was played by 'EastEnders' legend Michelle Collins, and it turned out that she was also the biological mother of established character Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson).

During her time on the show, Eva famously had a relationship with Aidan Connor (Shayne Ward), and they became engaged but he had an affair with hairdresser Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon).

Eva reacted by faking a pregnancy. but their relationship ultimately came to blows when the truth was revealed at the wedding.

Shortly after that, Eva discovered that she was in fact pregnant but gave the baby away to her half-sister Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) when she arrived and she was named Susie.

But Aidan took his own life in 2017, and, having grown attached to the little one, Eva left the cobbles with her in the back of a taxi in August 2018.

Earlier this year, Eva - who went on to appear in the BBC sitcom 'Scarborough' and reunited with 'X Factor' winner Shayne in 'The Good Ship Murder' for Channel 5 - admitted she would "never say never" when it came to the idea of a return to the soap.

She told Prima Magazine: "They’ve asked me to go back a couple of times over the years, and it just so happened that I was busy with other projects.

"But if they approached me with an amazing storyline and the time was right, of course, I’d go back. So it’s always a case of never say never!"