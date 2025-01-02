Catherine Tyldesley is open to a 'Coronation Street' return.

The 41-year-old actress played Eva Price in the ITV soap between 2011 and 2018 and admits that she would happily make a cobbles comeback if the timing and storyline were appropriate.

Catherine told Prima magazine: "'Coronation Street' feels like forever ago, but I always look back with such great fondness.

"They've asked me to go back a couple of times over the years, and it just so happened that I was busy with other projects. But if they approached me with an amazing storyline and the time was right, of course, I'd go back. So it's always a case of never say never."

Catherine features alongside her former 'Corrie' co-star Shayne Ward in the Channel 5 drama 'The Good Ship Murder' and spoke of the close bond that the pair have.

The star – who has children Alfie, nine, and Iris, two, with her husband Tom Pitfield – explained: "We're like the naughty kids at school who shouldn't be sat together! It makes life so much easier because we've got that relationship, which gives us good chemistry.

"And he kept me sane during season one, because I'd just had a baby, and his other half had also just had a baby, and so we kind of propped each other up emotionally while we were both missing the kids. He's seen me cry a million times. So I thought, 'It's fine, I can be a hormonal mess around Shayne'."

Catherine also revealed that she has an "up and down" relationship with her body.

She said: "My relationship with my body is probably like most women: up and down. I found it very difficult after my second child.

"I hate the words 'spring back' because you've achieved something so amazing. But I'll be honest: I didn't feel like myself. I felt unfit, I felt weak, I felt vulnerable. I had hyperemesis. I had chronic sickness and pregnancy insomnia.

"So it got to the point where the doctor was like, 'We're going to have to do something because your quality of life is really bad at the moment.' I was just losing my mind, mental health-wise, trying to manage on two or three hours of sleep each night."

The February 2025 issue of Prima is now on sale.