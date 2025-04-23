Gemma Collins is "saving the NHS" with her weight loss.

The 44-year-old reality star has endured a number of "stressful diets" over the years, but feels "a million dollars" since shedding two stone with weight loss injection Mounjaro and is now confident that she will no longer cost the taxpayer with any sort of " obesity related illness" that may have come her way.

She told The Mirror: "I've lost so much weight, you wouldn't believe it. It’s the only thing I’ve managed to lose weight on without putting myself on a stressful diet. It is a revolutionary, life-changing drug for people that are overweight. I feel so much happier in myself, I feel a million dollars.

"I think I'm actually saving the NHS. I won’t be going to the NHS with an obesity related illness so I won’t be putting any strain on it. I’m loving life, honey."

The 'TOWIE' legend just feels that it is a "shame" she had to struggle for so many years before a "life-changing drug" to come along but is now able to "live like a normal person" without focusing on food all the time.

She said: "It’s just a shame I had to wait until I was 44 for this life-changing drug to come out because being overweight isn't good for your health, and it's just so lovely now that I have now been able to live like a normal person.

"There’s no food noise anymore. I feel so much better and free as a person to concentrate on other stuff because I'm not constantly thinking about food."

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star has been in the public eye for almost 15 years, but is now shocked by how she looks on pictures and is enjoying not being "obsessed" with her size anymore.

She said: "Even when I go places and people take pictures of me, I’m like, ‘Wow. Is that really me?’ and I’m not asking them to angle the camera higher or anything to make myself look smaller. And my body isn’t in so much pain so I'm not carrying so much weight. So it’s nice, but I'm not obsessed with it, hun. I'm not dying to be thin and all of that. It’s just slowly, slowly with me."