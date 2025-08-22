Celebrity Big Brother could move channels, ITV boss Kevin Lygo has claimed.

Kevin Lygo, ITV's Managing Director of Media and Entertainment

The broadcaster is considering moving the star-studded version of the social experiment show from ITV1 to ITV2, because bosses are struggling to book top celebrities, according to Kevin Lygo - Managing Director of Media and Entertainment at ITV.

Lygo, 67, also revealed that ITV - which is making budget cuts to its daytime programming - and production company Banijay UK are locked in a "battle" over the finances to make Celebrity Big Brother.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, he said: "Celebrity Big Brother - we're thinking not on the main channel.

"It's difficult now to book big celebrities, famous people, which is needed on the main channel.

"You can go more interesting and niche on ITV2."

He added: "We're in a battle about the price."

ITV rebooted Celebrity Big Brother in March 2024 - six years after the programme was axed by Channel 5 - and it has become a ratings winner.

And because the public - and Mr. Lygo - love the show, he has insisted Celebrity Big Brother will not be shelved.

Mr. Lygo added: "It does really well on ITVX [the broadcaster's streaming platform]. It's a really important, crucial show.

"I love it and it does a tremendous job for us, so, yes, it's coming back."

In May, ITV announced that from 2026, over 220 jobs will be axed.

The broadcaster also revealed the on-air time for Loose Women will be reduced to 30 weeks instead of 52 weeks, and Lorraine will operate on a 30-week "seasonal basis".

Addressing the budget cuts at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Mr. Lygo revealed ITV will make its daytime shows look the same next year, but he said it will be "challenging".

Mr. Lygo also does not think that the golden days of daytime TV are over at the broadcaster, but stressed there would be changes to match the evolving way people consume entertainment.

He said: "As a commercial broadcast, you earn most of your money with big audiences in peak time.

"That is what advertisers want, and the cost of those has gone up and up and up. Those are the things that drive us commercially.

"Those morning shows have been on forever, and they are brilliant, and they are watched, and they are seven hours of TV a day, but they do cost a great deal of money.

"So we thought, 'Is there a way of keeping those long-standing brands on air and keeping the familiar faces on that give comfort to people?'

"So the editorial brief was if you have a lot less money, which you will do from January, to try to make it so the audience isn’t shocked.

"They should look more or less the same, they are less funded, so that will be challenging to the producers.

"But, unfortunately, that means people doing a perfectly good job will lose their jobs because we need fewer people making them.”