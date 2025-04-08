Jedward star John Grimes faced a cancer scare after he crashed to the floor and smacked his back when he tumbled off the 'Celebrity Big Brother' stage on launch night.

Jedward appeared in the 2011 and 2017 series of Celebrity Big Brother

The pop star - who is famed for singing with his twin brother Edward as a duo - was rushed to hospital for tests following the non-televised moment in 2017, and death cast over him during their run on the programme.

John - who along with Edward appeared in the 2011 and the 2017 All-Stars Vs New Stars series of the reality show - told New! magazine: "When we were entering the house, I fell off the stage.

"I hit my back and had to go to hospital for tests.

"At the time, they gave me a scary diagnosis that I could have cancer.

"After the series, it was checked and it was fine.

"But I went through the experience thinking I was going to die."

The 33-year-old brothers - who finished in third place in 2011 and were runners-up to 'Loose Women' star Coleen Nolan in the 2017 edition of the then Channel 5 show - were paid £1 million more than any housemate, but they "didn't splurge" the cash all on themselves, and instead helped their family.

Speaking about how it felt like "Monopoly money", Edward said: "We didn't splurge.

"We helped our family, did loads of touring and endorsements, paid our taxes.

"We're not big spenders.

"It felt like Monopoly money.

"But the value was real - even stars like Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran watched us!"

The 'X Factor' stars were mentored on the ITV singing competition in 2009 by Louis Walsh - who branded the pair "vile" in the first series of ITV's rebooted star-studded social experiment series in 2024.

However, the boys' pal, 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2016 icon Gemma Collins, jumped to their defence, and the duo found it "really refreshing" to have someone supporting them.

John admitted: "When Louis Walsh said what he said about us last year, Gemma came to our defence, it was really refreshing to have someone to back us up.

"All we ever did was bring positivity to Louis' life, and he didn't return the favour.

"We're just glad we got out of that situation early.

"We wish him well, but we've moved on."

