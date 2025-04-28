Danny Beard has "never been able to fully trust straight men".

The 32-year-old drag queen - whose real name is Daniel Curtis - knows he is "good" at what he does and insisted that his recent stint on the ITV1 reality show 'Celebrity Big Brother' has only improved his self-confidence, but admitted that he always worries that any straight man he meets will get "violent" with him.

He told Metro.co.uk: "I love it when people say I’m good because I am. That sounds cocky, but I am.

"I’ve been in the industry of drag for over 10 years, and I’ve cut my teeth. Of course, when I started, I was terrible – everyone is, comedians are terrible when they start, but to be told I’m great or loved or liked, or any of those words about me out a drag, as me, it’s really touched me on a different level.

‘Can one homosexual man get any more confident? I have, actually, and it’s been so lovely.

"I’ve never been able to fully trust straight men. I’m wondering, Am I the butt of the joke? Are they going to get violent? And I needed to let go of my past. I’m a grown a*** man."

Meanwhile, the former 'Drag Race' star - who was beaten to the title of 'Celebrity Big Brother' winner by 'Coronation Street' actor Jack P. Shepherd - struck up something of a friendship with Hollywood legend Mickey Rourke before he was ejected from the house by bosses, and managed to see his controversial co-star for his true self.

He said: "He told me I was one of the only people whose numbers he would like.

"If he wants my number, he’s welcome to have my number but I have a feeling that he’s going to want to move on and forget this.

"I saw Mickey for who he was, and I managed to connect with the man. I actually do have empathy for him, and I do think that he is a little bit damaged, but I also don’t think that makes him a bad person.

"If there’s one thing I’ve taken from this experience is that we all need to make a bit more effort with each other."