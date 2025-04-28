JoJo Siwa and Mickey Rourke have "not spoken" after 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

JoJo Siwa starred in Celebrity Big Brother with Mickey Rourke

'The Wrestler' actor was slapped with a formal warning from Big Brother after he made comments about the 'Dance Moms' star's sexuality - who now identifies as queer - which she branded "homophobic".

Despite apologising in the Diary Room for his remarks, such as "if I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay anymore" and saying in the smoking area that he needed "a f**" before he gestured to JoJo and added that he was "not talking" to her with the prerogative term, Mickey later told the "very upset" 21-year-old singer that he "didn't mean in it any bad intentions".

However, the pair have not spoken following the grand final on April 25.

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on ITV1's 'This Morning' on Monday (28.04.25), JoJo said: "After we had that moment in the house on day two, he had a lot more conversation, and he did a couple of other things, and I was like, 'You can't do that,' then there's always, kind of, you know, basically watching our back, watching his back for him.

"But, no we have not spoken."

When the 72-year-old actor used the prerogative term "f**" in the smoking area, former 'Love Island' star Chris was quick to jump to JoJo's defence because as he has gay friends, he knows how derogatory words can make them feel.

Chris said: "One of my best friends is gay, so I understand.

"I enjoy that community. I can see the talent in the community, and I know everything that that community goes through.

"So, I just feel like when people are making derogatory terms, you just can't use them.

"It made me feel uncomfortable being in that situation, but it's something that you feel like you should have to pull people up on that because when there's right and wrong, it's easy to express what's right and wrong."

However, Chris also "felt for him to a degree" because as Mickey has been alone in his life "in the last seven years", so his understanding of society "may be different".

Chris, 32, said: "So, for that reason, I think it's hard to have natural human instincts and not feel sorry for somebody and feel so detached from what is going on in the world right now, and what's right and wrong."

When Big Brother handed Mickey the formal warning for his "offensive and unacceptable" language, he responded: "I apologise. I don't have dishonourable intentions - I'm just talking smack, you know. I wasn't taking it all so serious. I didn't mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry."

After Mickey - who was later told to leave the house after using "sexual language" to an "uncomfortable" 'The Only Way Is Essex' star Ella Rae Wise - returned to the house and Chris told him she "was very upset" by the remarks, Mickey told JoJo: "I want to apologise. I've got a habit of having a short fuse.

"And I don't mean nothing by it. I do mean it [sorry]. If I didn't, I wouldn't say it to you."

Jojo replied: "I appreciate your apology."