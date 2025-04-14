Celebrity Big Brother's Mickey Rourke 'ashamed' of himself for heated Chris Hughes clash

Celebrity Big Brother's Mickey Rourke felt "ashamed" of himself for exploding into an expletive-filled rage at Chris Hughes, which played a huge part in him leaving the show.

The 'Wrestler' actor, 72, agreed to depart the 'CBB' abode on Saturday (12.04.25) after a heated argument with former 'Love Island' star Chris during a pirate task, in which he fumed with Chris for "eyeballing" him.

Reflecting on the incident, Mickey said before leaving the house: "I blame myself, I know it was my bad. You know, I’ve got a short fuse and I know I upset a lot of people out there, you know. And I’m sorry for that.

"I’m actually ashamed of myself for getting that hot.

"I went over the line, you know, I did wrong. I guess, like they say, I’m a work in progress.

"I just wanna pack my bags and leave, you know. I wanted to leave yesterday actually but I wasn’t chosen."

Big Brother later deemed his language and behaviour had been "seriously unacceptable", and added: "As a result Big Brother has no option but to ask you to leave the 'Big Brother' house."

However, Mickey's Chris clash wasn't the only reason he was spoken to by Big Brother during his short stint on the ITV show.

He was also axed from the programme after "use of inappropriate sexual language" towards his housemate Ella Rae Wise, which left the ‘TOWIE’ star in tears on Sunday's (13.04.25) episode.

Earlier in the series, Mickey Rourke received a formal warning from Big Brother for "unacceptable language and behaviour" aimed at housemate JoJo Siwa.

What's more, he left 'EastEnders' legend Patsy Palmer in tears after criticising her cooking.

Mickey was up for eviction last week alongside 'Coronation Street' actor' Jack P. Shepherd and Conservative Party member Michael Fabricant.

However, the actor was saved by the public, who sent Michael home instead.

Following Mickey Rourke's early departure from the house, Michael claimed his former housemate wanted to leave "on day one".

Taking to X, he penned in response to the news of his exit: "He wanted to leave on Day One!"